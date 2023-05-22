Tyler Hubbard Scores 2nd #1 As A Solo Artist

EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard tops the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week with his hit song “Dancin’ In The Country,” marking his second No. 1 as a solo artist, and his 21st career chart topper on Country Radio. (Watch the official video above) Hubbard now holds the record for most spins in an official tracked week on Mediabase country’s mainstream panel. Written by Hubbard, Keith Urban, Ross Copperman and Jon Nite, “Dancin’ In The Country” is the second single off Hubbard’s debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard. Hubbard’s debut single, “5 Foot 9,” also hit No. 1 and was released exactly one year ago. Hubbard celebrated his first year as a solo artist this past weekend when he surprised fans with a 75-minute pop-up show at Nashville’s famed honky tonk, The Stage, on Saturday night.

“Having a second No. 1, one year to the day after my debut solo single was released, is really incredible,” said Hubbard. “It’s been an amazing year, and I’m thankful to Country Radio and the fans for embracing my music, and to Keith, Ross and Jon for sharing their creative genius with me.”

“Dancin’ In The Country” has almost 155M global streams, already hit No. 1 on SXM’s The Highway and the MusicRow chart, and the song spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Country Radio Chart.