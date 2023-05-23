Jelly Roll Reveals Track List For “Whitsitt Chapel”

Jelly Roll performed two songs from his upcoming debut Country project, Whitsitt Chapel, on the finale of American Idol last night (5/21) before watching winner Iam Tongi’s emotional performance with James Blunt alongside Tongi’s mother. After taking the stage to perform his hit “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, Jelly performed his current radio single, “Need A Favor” alongside former Idol contestant Oliver Steele. Watch Jelly’s American Idol finale performance of “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson and “Need A Favor” with Oliver Steele here. Following the Idol finale, this morning Jelly released Whitsitt Chapel’s 13 song track listing, (see below) revealing co-writers including Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, HARDY, Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey, Matt Jenkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, Austin Nivarel, Hunter Phelps, Michael Whitworth, producer Zach Crowell, and more.

Fans of Idol were given a surprise promo of Jelly’s upcoming documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, which will be available to stream on Hulu starting May 30. This Tuesday (5/23), Good Morning America will reveal the official first look of the documentary’s trailer.

Jelly Roll: Save Me reveals a raw and unflinching artist, incarcerated as a teen and adult, now using the power of his platform to raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth across the country. Jelly Roll shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he balances life on tour with his philanthropic work, including visiting the juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated multiple times to share his story and inspire positive change. Jelly Roll: Save Me is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios.

Whitsitt Chapel Track Listing:

1. Halfway To Hell – Written by Jason DeFord, Jesse Frasure, Matt Jenkins, Jessie Jo Dillo*

2. Church – Written by Jason DeFord, Michael Hardy, David Garci**

3. The Lost – Written by Jason DeFord, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert*

4. Behind Bars (with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings) – Written by Jason DeFord, Brantley Gilbert, Michael Whitworth, Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Austin Nivare***

5. Nail Me – Written by Jason DeFord, Kevin Gruft, Austin Nivare^

6. Hold On Me – Written by Jason DeFord, Hillary Lindsey, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitwort^

7. Kill A Man – Written by Jason DeFord, Riley Thomas, Andrew Baylis, Michael Whitwort^

8. Unlive (with Yelawolf) – Written by Jason DeFord, Ashley McBryde, Andrew Baylis, Zach Crowell, Michael Wayne Atha^

9. Save Me (with Lainey Wilson) – Written by Jason DeFord, David Ray Steven^^

10. She – Written by Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruf^^^

11. Need A Favor – Written by Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragost*^

12. Dancing With The Devil – Written by Jason DeFord, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowel^

13. Hungover In A Church Pew – Written by Jason DeFord, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowell^