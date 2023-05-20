LISTEN: Laine Lonero’s “Broke”

Songstress Laine Lonero offers a different perspective on heartbreak with her new single, “Broke,” available now from Epochal Artists Records / INgrooves. (Watch and Listen above)

” Filmed by Marisa Taylor of Risa Photography at a beautiful farmhouse style home near Shelby Park in Nashville, the white picket fence and picturesque porch set the scene for Laine’s vision of an old school kind of love theme.

Laine recently opened up about her Tourette’s diagnosis for the first time. “Music has always given me sanctuary when I am stressed and anxious, and I have been involved in music pretty much my whole life whether it be singing, theater, dance, guitar, piano etc. I am so thankful to have an outlet that gives me relief. I encourage others with this disease to find that outlet, whatever it might be, that gives you peace to help alleviate the symptoms, at least for a bit,” shared Laine.

Written by Laine and Amanda Cooksey, “Broke” was inspired by a shared feeling that today’s dating scene lacks real feelings and commitment. Laine debuted the song at a writers’ round the next night, and knew based on the crowd’s reaction, that this would be her next single. “Broke” was produced by Maks Gabriel, who has produced and composed songs for “Yellowstone” and “Monarch,” among others.

Born and raised in The Pelican State of Louisiana, Laine currently resides in Nashville, where she attends Belmont University’s prestigious songwriting program. She has played many well-known Nashville venues and performed the national anthem for the San Diego Padres, Nashville Sounds, New Orleans Pelicans and Louisiana State University. In 2021, Laine was a featured National Anthem performer at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

Laine started earning accolades for her performances at an early age. She grew up performing in musical theater and opera, penning her first song at 13-years-old. Laine went on to win the Nashville Dreamin’ songwriting contest for her original “The Little Girl in Me,” inspired by her grandmother’s battle with cancer. In 2016, her talent caught the attention of Kidz Bop producers who featured her on four CDs, while Radio Disney Country supported her debut single “No Sweat.”