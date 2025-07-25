Tyler Childers Releases New Album — Coming To GEODIS Park

Tyler Childers has officially released his long-awaited new album Snipe Hunter today via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records, marking another chapter in the artist’s ever-evolving career. The 13-track collection is now available on all major platforms, and fans can also check out the brand-new video for the lead single “Eatin’ Big Time” — directed by James Mackel. (watch above)

Childers, known for blending Appalachian roots with fearless musical exploration, once again defies genre expectations with Snipe Hunter. Produced by Rick Rubin with additional production from Childers himself and Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso, and mixed by Shawn Everett, the album features sweeping sonic landscapes, rich storytelling, and a sense of spiritual reflection woven into every track.

Already earning widespread critical acclaim, GQ hails Snipe Hunter as “the most visionary country album of the year,” calling it Childers’ “spiritual and artistic opus… a masterpiece that bucks genre convention and serves as a guidebook for life.”

The album includes standout track “Nose on the Grindstone,” which just gave Childers his best week ever at country radio with over 40 adds — a clear sign that his raw, roots-driven sound continues to resonate with fans old and new. With Snipe Hunter, Childers cements his reputation as “one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” (Associated Press).

Nashville fans won’t have to wait long to hear these songs live — Tyler Childers will headline GEODIS Park on October 10th and 11th as part of his nationwide tour. GET TICKETS HERE! Known for his powerful live performances and deep connection with his audience, this show is sure to be one of the city’s can’t-miss concerts of the fall.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿