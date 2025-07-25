Jake Worthington To Release Sophomore Album

Big Loud’s Texas-born country traditionalist Jake Worthington is back with a brand-new collection of honky tonk heaters and heartfelt twang. His sophomore album, When I Write The Song, is set for release on September 12, following the critically acclaimed self-titled debut that first introduced Nashville and beyond to his pure, throwback country sound.

Today, Worthington offers a taste of what’s to come with the release of “My Home’s In Oklahoma,” (listen above) a toe-tapping western swing tune drenched in steel guitar and fiddle. Co-written by Worthington with Will Banister and Roger Springer, and produced by Jon Randall and Chuck Ainlay, the track is a love letter to the Lone Star State wrapped in classic country tradition.

“This record means to me… it’s a reminder to fight the good fight,” says Worthington, a 2025 Texas Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year nominee. “I’m a strong believer in ‘do what moves ya.’ Make the kind of music that wrecks your world or picks up all the pieces… and don’t let anyone change that.”

When I Write The Song doubles down on what fans and critics alike loved about his debut — unfiltered honky-tonk sincerity, rich vocal twang, and lyrics that hit like a well-poured whiskey. Produced by Joey Moi, Jon Randall, and Chuck Ainlay, the album is already turning heads with its all-star collaborations featuring Miranda Lambert, Marty Stuart, and Mae Estes.

Worthington’s brand of traditional country has caught fire across the South and beyond. His viral single “It Ain’t The Whiskey” is nominated for Country Single of the Year by the Texas Country Music Association, and the buzzworthy Miranda Lambert duet “Hello Shitty Day” is sure to be another standout when the full album drops.

Track highlights include:

“I’m The One” feat. Marty Stuart

“I Feel You” feat. Mae Estes

“Not Like I Used To”

“Too Much To Think”

Title track “When I Write The Song”

Known for conjuring the spirit of legends like George Jones and Waylon Jennings, Worthington’s live shows continue to impress. Billboard recently praised his “twangy, authentic traditionalism and big voice,” and fans across North America will get a chance to hear it for themselves as he hits the road with Zach Top on the Cold Beer & Country Music Tour, followed by a run with Jon Pardi on the Honkytonk Hollywood Tour.

