The Basement East To Host Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Benefit For Parkinson’s

Nashville’s music community is coming together in a big way to honor a rock icon and support an important cause. On August 21st, The Basement East will host a special benefit concert celebrating the music and enduring legacy of the Prince of Darkness himself—Ozzy Osbourne — with all proceeds going to Cure Parkinson’s, a nonprofit close to Ozzy’s heart.

This one-of-a-kind tribute will feature an all-star lineup of very special guests and local musicians (to be announced soon), performing some of Ozzy’s most iconic songs from both his solo career and his legendary work with Black Sabbath. Expect big riffs, high energy, and a night filled with metal mayhem—all for a powerful purpose.

All ticket and raffle proceeds, along with a portion of bar sales, will be donated directly to Cure Parkinson’s, a UK-based charity dedicated to funding research to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Ozzy, who publicly revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020, has been a passionate supporter of the organization, helping raise awareness and funds for ongoing research.

Whether you’re a lifelong Ozzy fan, a local music lover, or simply someone looking to support a meaningful cause, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable night of music and community. The Basement East has long been one of Nashville’s favorite venues for celebrating legends—and this show will be no exception.

GET TICKETS HERE!

