Tucker Wetmore Scores Second No. 1 of the Year

Country music’s fastest-rising star Tucker Wetmore is ending 2025 with another major career milestone. His hit single “3,2,1” (watch above) has officially reached No. 1 at Country radio, marking his second chart-topping single of the year. With this achievement, Wetmore becomes only the 14th artist in chart history to send their first two singles to No. 1 within the same calendar year—a rare feat shared with stars like Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Tracy Lawrence.

Written by Josh Miller, Summer Overstreet and Jordan Reynolds and produced by Chris LaCorte, the track appears on Wetmore’s record-breaking debut album What Not To (Back Blocks/MCA/Mercury Records). The album made history earlier this year as the biggest country album debut from a new artist in 2025, helping propel Wetmore’s catalog to an impressive 1.6 billion career streams.

As “3,2,1” climbs to the top, Wetmore is already delivering new music. His latest release, “Proving Me Right,” is out now—a mellow, reflective track written by Wetmore alongside Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird and Chris Tompkins. Built on smooth confidence and thoughtful storytelling, the song finds Wetmore watching an ex fall back into old habits, showcasing the lyrical depth that continues to set him apart.

Wetmore’s breakout year also landed him a performance slot on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026,” airing live Wednesday, Dec. 31 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Just last month, he made his CMA Awards debut as both a nominee and performer. He also released the cinematic music video for his viral hit “Brunette,” filmed at the famed Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, NM. Co-directed by Wetmore and Chase Foster, the video features Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei and follows Wetmore as a small-town sheriff chasing down a mysterious brunette outlaw.

Wetmore is now gearing up for his first headlining run, The Brunette World Tour, kicking off in February. A portion of every ticket sold benefits Face the Fight, supporting mental health treatment and suicide prevention for veterans.

