Trisha Yearwood Announces The Mirror (Deluxe)

Trisha Yearwood is kicking off 2026 with new music and a new tour. The Grammy-winning superstar will release The Mirror (Deluxe) on January 23, 2026 via Virgin Music Group and Gwendolyn Records. The expanded digital edition adds four brand-new tracks—“You’re Gonna Love It Here,” “Different Kind of Hard,” “Undone,” and “Country Music HerStory”—plus the fan-favorite “Put It In A Song,” which Rolling Stone praised as “an instant classic.”

The deluxe release arrives as Yearwood celebrates the season with her new holiday album Christmastime and the accompanying Christmastime: 12 Days of Christmas Symphony Tour, where she’s bringing festive favorites to symphony stages across the country.

To mark the release of The Mirror (Deluxe), Yearwood will head out on The Mirror Tour: An Intimate Acoustic Evening of Stories and Songs, joined by acclaimed singer-songwriters Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum. This special run gives fans a rare chance to experience Yearwood’s most personal music in its purest form—stripped down, storytelling-forward, and up close. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 12.

Yearwood shared how meaningful these new songs are to her: “When we recorded The Mirror, I had such a hard time narrowing it down. I’d co-written so many songs for this project, and I just didn’t want any of them to get lost. This whole writing portal opened for me, and these songs were too important to leave behind. The deluxe really feels like an extension of the album—they’re all part of the same story.”

On the upcoming acoustic tour, she added: “The Mirror Tour is really about bringing these songs to life in the way they were written, with just a guitar and a story. It’s intimate and stripped down, which is how I love to share music. I can’t wait for folks to hear The Mirror in this setting, alongside the songs that have been part of my career all along.”

Widely regarded as the most vulnerable and self-reflective album of her career, The Mirror marked a bold new chapter for Yearwood—not just as a powerhouse vocalist, but as a songwriter. In a first for the country legend, she co-wrote every track on her sixteenth studio album, adding to a career that already includes more than 15 million albums sold, multiple No. 1 hits, and a legacy cemented as one of country music’s most enduring voices.

