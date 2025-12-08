The Mavericks and Friends Honor Raul Malo at The Ryman

Last Friday night at the Ryman Auditorium was one I’ll never forget. As someone who has been a fan of The Mavericks since their early days in the late ’80s—back when they were playing places like Tree’s Wings, a little wing joint on the railroad tracks in Palm Beach county in South Florida—it felt like coming full circle. But this wasn’t just another Mavericks show. Their two-night stand at the Mother Church transformed into a heartfelt tribute to Raul Malo, the band’s incomparable voice and spirit, as he continues his battle with cancer.

And Nashville showed up—in a big way. From the first note, the room was overflowing with love, gratitude, and the unmistakable energy that only the Mavericks can summon. They are truly the finest live band I have ever seen. But the night’s true power came from the parade of friends, peers, and admirers who took the stage, each offering their voice in honor of Raul.

The guest list read like a love letter from the entire music community. Chuck Mead, Cimafunk, Emily West, Hector Tellez Jr., Jamie Hanna, James Otto, Jamey Johnson, JD McPherson, Jeff Hanna, Jesse Dayton, Jim Lauderdale, Jimmie Vaughan, Joshua Ray Walker, Maggie Rose, Mandy Barnett, Marty Stuart, Nicole Atkins, Nikki Lane, Patty Griffin, Ray Benson, Seth Walker, Steve Earle, Sweet Lizzy Project, Wade Hayes, Waylon Payne, and Wendy Moten—all stepping up, song after song, to celebrate a man who has inspired artists across generations and genres.

One especially touching moment came when founding Mavericks bassist Robert Reynolds appeared along with Scott Borchetta, of MCA & Big Machine. Reynolds reflected on how it all began and Borchetta read a heartfelt letter from Malo to his family, friends and fans. There was not a dry eye in the house.

The Mavericks’ catalog, rich with heartache, joy, Cuban influences, classic country, and boundary-breaking rhythm, reminded us why their music endures—and why Raul’s voice remains one of the most treasured in American music.

Nashville often prides itself on being a community, but Friday night at the Ryman proved it yet again. This was more than a concert. It was a gathering of friends. A celebration of a once-in-a-lifetime artist. And a powerful, joyful, emotional show of support for a man who has given so much to music—and to all of us who have followed The Mavericks from day one.

The Mother Church has seen a lot over the years, but this felt truly special. And for this longtime fan since the late ’80s, it was a privilege to witness. We love you Raul!

–Jerry Holthouse