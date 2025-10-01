Pilgrimage Delivers Another Unforgettable Weekend In Franklin

Year 11 is in the books. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has delivered another unforgettable Weekend In Franklin. This year’s lineup was amazing, featuring a diverse mix of artists who kept the energy high across both days. Headliners John Mayer (with his full band), Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours, and Young the Giant delivered unforgettable sets filled with chart-topping hits, unmatched energy, and the kind of showmanship that has become a hallmark of Pilgrimage.

Surprise collaborations—always a Pilgrimage tradition—lit up the stages throughout the weekend. Avery Anna joined Sam Barber for a stirring duet of “Indigo,” while Maggie Rose welcomed Grace Potter for a fiery take on their track “Poison In My Well.” Potter wasn’t done there—she and Brittney Spencer brought the crowd to its feet with “Little Hitchhiker,” before joining Young the Giant for a powerhouse rendition of “My Body.”

Sunday brought another unforgettable moment when Better Than Ezra’s set turned into a celebration of alternative rock history. Emerson Hart of Tonic and Kevin Martin of Candlebox joined frontman (and festival co-founder) Kevin Griffin on stage, with Hart delivering a crowd-pleasing performance of “If You Could Only See.” Griffin also kept the fan-favorite tradition alive, personally gifting this year’s official Pilgrimage Festival Gibson Guitar to one lucky attendee.

Beyond the music, the festival grounds buzzed with energy as fans explored a wide variety of food and beverage offerings, artisan vendors, and community activities—creating the kind of atmosphere that makes Pilgrimage more than just a festival, but a tradition.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!