Ricky Skaggs Reopens Skaggs Place Studio

Music legend Ricky Skaggs is reopening the doors to Skaggs Place Studio in Hendersonville, TN, following a major renovation that brings the historic space up to modern recording standards while honoring its rich legacy. The newly upgraded studio officially opened for business today, July 16.

“I’m so happy that my newly renovated recording studio Skaggs Place is finally ready to open up again,” says Skaggs. “We’ve done so many things to make it a first-class recording studio in the quiet little town of Hendersonville, Tennessee.” Updates include 14-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, amp lockers for live recordings, a new lighting system, and a whisper-quiet HVAC system — all tailored to support high-quality audio and video recording.

Skaggs originally purchased the studio in 1998, though its legacy dates back much further. First acquired by The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen in 1968, the studio has hosted an impressive roster of artists over the years, including Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Barry Gibb, Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, John Fogerty, Alison Krauss, and many more.

With the reopening, Skaggs has blended vintage charm and cutting-edge tech. The studio features multiple tracking spaces, four isolated amp lockers, and a renowned 72-input Amek 9098i console, affectionately known as “Dorothy.” The facility supports both analog and digital formats, including Pro Tools and 24-track analog recording.

“I’ve been collecting old vintage microphones and outboard tube gear since I first came to Nashville in 1980, and they’re ready to work for a new generation of artists,” says Skaggs. “It’s a great live room, big enough for string sessions and even live videos.”

Skaggs Place Studio will be managed by Charlotte Scott, longtime Skaggs associate, with Sean Badum serving as Studio Manager and Engineer.

Located just outside of Nashville at 329 Rockland Road in Hendersonville, Skaggs Place Studio offers a peaceful creative escape with top-tier recording capabilities.

Fans can also catch Ricky Skaggs live this Tuesday (July 16) at the Ryman Auditorium, (GET TICKETS HERE) bringing his signature bluegrass sound to one of Nashville’s most iconic stages.