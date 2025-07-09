“Opry 100 Honors” Celebrates Charlie Daniels

The Grand Ole Opry continued with its “Opry 100 Honors” series last night by honoring beloved Opry member Charlie Daniels. The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, will pay tribute to the icons who have helped shape the Opry’s first century. “Opry 100 Honors Charlie Daniels” included performances by Opry members Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson, Eddie Montgomery, Rhonda Vincent and Chris Young, plus Gretchen Wilson, The Travelin’ McCourys and more.

The series kicked off in May honoring Loretta Lynn (May 13), followed by last month’s show paying tribute to Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash (June 18). Highlights from “Opry 100 Honors Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash” show will air on OPRY LIVE on August 9. Additionally, highlights from the series debut of “Opry 100 Honors Loretta Lynn”will air on OPRY LIVE on July 19.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which has supported country music professionals in times of need for over 60 years. The fund provides financial assistance for medical bills, emergencies and other hardships faced by those in the industry. Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold for “Opry 100 Honors” will go directly to the fund.

Upcoming “Opry 100 Honors” include:

“Opry 100 Honors Porter Wagoner” (August 12)

Performances by Opry members Marty Stuart, The Isaacs, Mandy Barnett, and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, plus Rhett Akins, Gordon Mote, and more.

“Opry 100 Honors Bill Monroe” (September 16)

Performances by Opry members Ricky Skaggs, Del McCoury Band, Carly Pearce, Riders In The Sky, and more.

“Opry 100 Honors Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff” (October 18)

Performances by Opry members Vince Gill, Bill Anderson, Old Crow Medicine Show, Steve Wariner, plus Chonda Pierce, and more.

