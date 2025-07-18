Trisha Yearwood To Celebrate New Album With Free Nashville Show

Country music legend Trisha Yearwood returns with The Mirror — a bold, deeply personal collection that showcases the multi-GRAMMY® Award winner like never before. Released via Virgin Music Group and Gwendolyn Records, The Mirror marks Yearwood’s 16th studio album and the first in which she co-wrote every single track.

To celebrate the new music, Yearwood will connect with fans in a big way—including a special free fan event right here in Nashville. On Saturday, July 20, Yearwood will take over Lower Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenue for an exclusive in-person album signing and fan celebration in the heart of Music City.

The event is part of a nationwide rollout for The Mirror, which has already garnered praise for its themes of resilience, identity, and feminine strength. Co-produced by Yearwood and two-time GRAMMY® winner Chad Carlson, the album offers a radiant, soulful country sound that highlights Yearwood’s unmistakable voice and songwriting depth. From the empowering “Girls Night In” to the reflective title track “The Mirror,” the 15-song collection stands as a career-defining moment for one of country’s most beloved voices.

“When I was 19 years old someone told me I wasn’t a songwriter, and I let that be the truth for a very long time,” says Yearwood. “But at some point in the past few years, something shifted and I started writing and then just never stopped.”

The Mirror also features a collaboration with Charles Kelley of Lady A on “The Record Plays On,” (listen above) which the pair will debut live during Yearwood’s appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, July 19.

Fans can also catch Yearwood live on Saturday, July 20 at 12:30 PM CT, when she goes live from Trisha’s Kitchen on TikTok for a special album release moment.

The celebration continues on July 22, as Yearwood headlines Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles Country-Rock at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum—joining a powerhouse lineup that includes Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Patti Scialfa, and James Taylor.

THE MIRROR – FULL TRACK LIST

Produced by Trisha Yearwood and Chad Carlson

Bringing the Angels

Written by Beth Bernard, Leslie Satcher, Bridgette Tatum, Trisha Yearwood The Wall Or the Way Over

Written by Emma-Lee, Maia Sharp, Trisha Yearwood Little Lady

Written by Leslie Satcher, Bridgette Tatum, Trisha Yearwood The Mirror

Written by Leslie Satcher, Bridgette Tatum, Trisha Yearwood Fearless These Days

Written by Makayla Lynn, Leslie Satcher, Trisha Yearwood So Many Summers

Written by Jim “Moose” Brown, Erin Enderlin, Trisha Yearwood The Record Plays On (feat. Charles Kelley)

Written by Chad Carlson, Melissa Fuller, Trisha Yearwood Girls Night In

Written by Rebecca Lynn Howard, Rachel Thibodeau, Trisha Yearwood Drunk Works (duet with Hailey Whitters)

Written by Chad Carlson, Hailey Whitters, Trisha Yearwood Fragile Like a Bomb

Written by Chad Carlson, Melissa Fuller, Trisha Yearwood The Ocean and the River

Written by Makayla Lynn, Leslie Satcher, Trisha Yearwood The Shovel (feat. Jim Lauderdale)

Written by Matt Rossi, Bobby Terry, Trisha Yearwood When I’m With You

Written by Brett Boyett, Leslie Satcher, Trisha Yearwood Goodnight Cruel World

Written by Erin Enderlin, Sunny Sweeney, Trisha Yearwood When October Settles In

Written by Steven Dorff, Leslie Satcher, Trisha Yearwood

