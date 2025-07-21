Spencer Hatcher Signs With WME

Rising country artist Spencer Hatcher has officially signed with WME (William Morris Endeavor) for global representation, marking a major step forward in a career that’s quickly gaining momentum.

Known for his modern take on traditional country—with a heavy dose of bluegrass soul—Hatcher was recently highlighted by Billboard as a standout voice in the ongoing ’90s-country revival. Now signed to QHMG / Stone Country Records, the Shenandoah Valley native is poised to bring his authentic sound to even bigger stages around the world.

“Spencer Hatcher is one to watch!” said WME agent Carter Green. “He’s a standout in this traditional music renaissance we’re experiencing. Spencer’s musicianship, authenticity and work ethic are second to none, and we can’t wait to help take his music to new audiences worldwide.”

Born and raised on a farm in the heart of Virginia, Hatcher got his musical start at just 11 years old, playing five-string banjo in his family’s bluegrass band. He formed his own country band in 2020, anchored by his younger brother Connor Hatcher—a bass prodigy and supporting vocalist whose “blood harmony” adds an unmistakable edge to Spencer’s signature sound.

Before inking his record deal in October 2024, Hatcher had already built a loyal fanbase by self-booking over 150 shows a year and going viral with covers of legends like Johnny Cash, Keith Whitley, and Elvis Presley. He now boasts more than 890,000 social media followers and over 60 million video views—and counting.

“Signing with WME for representation is an incredible opportunity I’m so thankful for,” says Hatcher. “If you know me, then you know I always wear Elvis’s ‘TCB’ motto on a chain around my neck, and with WME now working alongside my label Stone Country Records, taking care of business is exactly what we’ll be doing!”

Hatcher’s new focus track, “When She Calls Me Cowboy,” is set to release Friday, July 25 and is available now for pre-save and pre-add across all platforms.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿