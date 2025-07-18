LISTEN: Randall King’s “I Keep Your Memory Around”

﻿Warner Music Nashville’s Randall King has never wavered in his honky-tonk allegiance – in fact, he’s worn it like a badge of honor. As he continues to tease a new album, King is doubling down on his allegiance to his traditional country roots with the release of his latest ballad, “I Keep Your Memory Around,” available now. (listen above)

“This song is a special one that I hope brings you some comfort and healing,” King shares. “Whether you’re dealing with the loss of a loved one, a heartbreak, or you just love country music, I hope you find meaning in knowing you’re not alone. This one is close to my heart.”

Written by Drew Parker, Adam Craig and Matt Rogers, “I Keep Your Memory Around” depicts the heartbreak of losing a loved one, and the reluctance to let go of the memories shared.

I keep your memory around

I don’t care how bad it hurts

I know forgettin’ about you

Would hurt even worse

I know that I should move on

But I can’t let it move out

No you won’t ever be gone

If I keep your memory around

King most recently released “Cheatin’ On My Honky Tonk” feat. Braxton Keith. As King returns to the studio, readying his next album for 2026, he will continue touring throughout 2025, with a mix of headlining shows and support dates on Luke Bryan’s Country Song Came On Tour.

