Nate Smith Announces Tour, Including Two Nights at the Ryman
PHOTO by KAISER CUNNINGHAM

Nate Smith Announces Tour, Including Two Nights at the Ryman

Multi-platinum country powerhouse Nate Smith is gearing up for a huge year ahead. The chart-topping singer has announced his biggest North American headlining run yet, the Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour, produced by Live Nation. The 23-date trek launches March 26 at the historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa and will make stops in major cities across the U.S. before wrapping with a two-night takeover at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on June 17–18, 2026.

Smith will be joined at select dates by rising stars Josh Ross, Brandon Wisham, and Just Jayne, giving fans a high-energy lineup from start to finish.

Presales begin today (12/9), with additional presales rolling out all week. General onsale starts Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Before kicking off his headlining tour, Smith will join Jason Aldean as direct support on the 2026 leg of Aldean’s Full Throttle Tour. The pair spent much of 2025 on the road together, firing up arenas nationwide. Smith is also slated for a return to Stagecoach and continues to be a standout on major festival stages, from iHeartCountry Festival to The Great New York State Fair and more.

Smith closes out this remarkable year with his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart thanks to “Fix What You Didn’t Break.” His newest release, the roaring anthem “After Midnight” (Sony Music Nashville), pairs him with Diamond-certified superstar Tyler Hubbard. The collaboration quickly became the most added song at country radio, with 60 stations jumping onboard in its first week—Smith’s second-biggest impact week to date. Fans can listen to “After Midnight” now and watch the Jeff Johnson and Kaiser Cunningham–directed video.

 

