Trisha Yearwood Announces New Holiday Album

Following the success of her songwriting project The Mirror, multi-platinum, award-winning artist Trisha Yearwood is ushering in the holiday season with her new album, Christmastime, arriving November 7, 2025, via Virgin Music Group and Gwendolyn Records.

Produced by Grammy winner Don Was with lush arrangements from legendary composer David Campbell, Christmastime pairs Yearwood’s powerhouse vocals with a mix of holiday favorites, creative reimaginings, and brand-new originals.

Highlights include a sweeping orchestral version of Christmastime Is Here from A Charlie Brown Christmas, a soulful new spin on Elvis Presley’s Blue Christmas, and a cinematic reimagining of Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Yearwood also teams up with Garth Brooks on Merry Christmas, Valentine, a tender new original. Other tracks include My Favorite Things, You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch, Simple Gifts, It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve, Cool Yule, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Years, and Candy Cane Lane.

Christmastime marks Yearwood’s first holiday album since her 2016 collaboration with Brooks, Christmas Together, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Her last solo holiday release, The Sweetest Gift (1994, reissued in 2000), became a Gold-certified fan favorite and remains a seasonal classic.

To celebrate, Yearwood will launch the “Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Tour”, performing alongside symphonies in select cities. The limited run begins December 2 in Nashville and continues through Newark, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Detroit before wrapping up December 20 in Louisville, KY. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 12 at TrishaYearwood.com/tour.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, and these songs mean so much to me,” shares Yearwood. “To be able to perform them with a full symphony brings the magic to another level. I can’t wait to share this music and celebrate the season with fans on tour.”

