Kentucky Headhunters Return To The Grand Ole Opry

For only the third time in their nearly 40-year career, GRAMMY® Award-winning southern rock, blues, and country group The Kentucky Headhunters will step back onto the stage of the Grand Ole Opry next week. The band is set to perform on Tuesday, September 16, as the Opry pays tribute to the late Bill Monroe, the legendary “Father of Bluegrass,” during the next installment of the Opry 100 Honors series.

Founding member Richard Young says Monroe’s influence was instrumental in shaping the Headhunters’ career. “Without a doubt, The Kentucky Headhunters’ version of the bluegrass song Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine, written by Bill Monroe and Jake Landers and recorded for our indie album Pickin’ on Nashville, had a huge bearing on Mercury Records president Harold Shedd signing us to the label after seeing us perform the song and several originals at Douglas Corner,” Young explains.

Though Monroe was hesitant at first, he eventually embraced the band’s interpretation. “Initially, Mr. Monroe was less than delighted with our cover of Walk Softly,” recalls Young. “But after learning we were fellow Kentuckians and hearing of the song’s new notoriety, he took us under his wing and claimed us as ok cats!”

In addition to The Kentucky Headhunters, the evening will feature performances by Ricky Skaggs, the Del McCoury Band, Carly Pearce, Rhonda Vincent, Riders in the Sky, Wyatt Ellis, and The Brothers Comatose, all honoring Monroe’s lasting legacy and influence on American music.

