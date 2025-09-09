PEDIGREE Foundation to Host Annual “Dogtober” At 3rd & Lindsley

Some of Nashville’s most beloved singer-songwriters are coming together to make a difference for dogs in need. PEDIGREE Foundation has announced its annual “Dogtober” Writers Round, set for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 3rd & Lindsley (6:00 PM doors | 7:30 PM show).

This special night of music and storytelling will feature award-winning artists Jamie O’Neal, Jamie Floyd, and Carolyn Dawn Johnson, as they share the songs and stories that have helped shape country music. The event will be hosted by Danielle Breezy (WKRN Chief Meteorologist) and Joe Breezy (Mix 92.9).

All proceeds from the show will benefit PEDIGREE Foundation’s disaster relief efforts, which provide critical support for dogs impacted by natural disasters, including those recently displaced by devastating floods in Texas, New Mexico, and beyond.

“Dogtober is more than a night of music — it’s a lifeline for pets in need,” says Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “Through the support this event generates, PEDIGREE Foundation Disaster Relief Grants give shelters and rescues the ability to mobilize quickly with food, medical care, and safe shelter for dogs impacted by disasters. Acting fast is what saves lives when every moment counts.”

Since 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has awarded more than 6,300 grants totaling over $14 million, helping nearly 900,000 dogs across the U.S. and Canada. In 2024 alone, the Foundation supported 96 shelters and rescues, assisting more than 77,000 dogs. Last year, over $282,000 in disaster relief grants were distributed to help shelters keep animals safe in crisis situations.

Tickets for the Dogtober Writers Round are just $25 and are available now at 3rdandLindsley.com. With limited seating and high demand, fans are encouraged to purchase early.

This year’s event is sponsored by Hillman Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners, with additional support from Highwoods Properties, Nashville Predators, Nashville Soccer Club, and the Tennessee Titans.

