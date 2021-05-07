Travis Denning Launches Weekly Variety Series

Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning is sharing more of his spirited personality, launching a weekly variety series dubbed “TRAVIS DENNING AND FRIENDS DO STUFF” today. The series’ first episode follows along as Denning is joined by friends Maddie & Tae for an entertaining hot wings challenge and hilarious conversation, with the episode premiering exclusively with Country Now, available to watch here. Upcoming episodes include Denning playing HORSE with Bobby Bones, LANCO and Adam Hambrick, hitting the gym with Kip Moore, partaking in a guitar jam with John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, grilling out with Jordan Davis and more. A trailer for the series is available to watch here.

Travis Denning recently officially released his “ABBY” to country radio. The track just hit a huge milestone this week, amassing 20 million streams to date. “ABBY” has also already reached the No. One spot on Sirius XM’s Highway Hot 30 and earned the most adds at country radio upon add date.

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, Denning first made waves with the release of his Top 40 debut single “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.” Denning has toured as direct support for Dustin Lynch and has previously opened shows for Cole Swindell, Alan Jackson, LANCO, Riley Green and his first headlining “Heartbeat Of A Small Town Tour.” Denning’s newest songwriting cut includes Michael Ray’s Top 20 single “Her World Or Mine.”