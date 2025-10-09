Travis Bolt – Coming Home

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Travis Bolt, with a longing to “Coming Home”. Rising out of East Texas with grit, soul, and a whole lot of hard-earned truth, Travis Bolt is gearing up for a breakout moment. His debut full-length album Burning Bridges arrives January 16, 2026 via Gravel Road, produced by Jason Burt (Leon Bridges, John Mayer), and it hits like a weathered steel guitar through a busted amp — raw, reflective, and unafraid. Bolt blends powerful country storytelling with urgent rock edges and thunderous drums, all anchored by a voice that’s as vulnerable as it is unshakable.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The album’s lead single, “Coming Home,” sets the tone with a deeply personal story pulled from the night his ex-wife returned years after leaving him just six months into their marriage. It’s classic Bolt — taking private heartbreak and turning it into universal release. HOLLER MAGAZINE premiered the music video, praising the track as “a smoldering chunk of beautifully solemn and soulful country rock, Travis Bolt puffs his emotions proudly up in his chest as he poignantly celebrates a relationship that took the long way round to get to a beautiful place.” Bolt doesn’t shy away from that emotional gravity, saying, “true love is a beautiful thing to get to experience at least once, even if it doesn’t last. But at some point, you may just have to turn the porch light off and carry on. Here’s to anyone who has had to endure a lover who took way long to realize what they’ve lost…this one’s for you!”

Bolt will celebrate the with a Nashville appearance at Whiskey Jam on Monday, October 27 — a fitting stage for one of the most talked-about rising voices in country music.

His road to this moment wasn’t handed to him. Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome as a kid, he found peace in the quiet that came when his fingers touched a guitar. “It’s the best medicine I’ve found,” he says. “And I’ve taken all of them.” Raised on country music thanks to his dad’s backstage BBQ gig at Larry Joe Taylor’s legendary festival, Bolt soaked in everything from Randy Rogers to Wade Bowen before diving into bluegrass, blues, and country rock — influences that now collide in his electric, roots-soaked sound.

Long before the spotlight found him, Bolt was wrenching on Harley Davidsons by day and booking his own shows by night. Then came “Never Tried Cocaine,” the viral lightning bolt that changed everything. Independently released, the song exploded across TikTok and streaming platforms, pulling in over 25 million streams, half a million new followers, and placements on Spotify’s Fresh Finds and major Apple Music country playlists. It even earned him a standing ovation opening for Paul Cauthen at the Ryman Auditorium — followed by a European run at Country to Country Fest.

Now, with Burning Bridges on deck and “Coming Home” already striking a nerve, Travis Bolt stands ready to take the next leap. He’s not just telling his story — he’s turning survival into song, scars into strength, and heartbreak into something worth singing along to. His journey may have started in East Texas, but the road ahead is wide open.

