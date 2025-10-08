SHOW REVIEW: The Indigo Girls Light Up The Ryman

The Indigo Girls brought their unmistakable harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and enduring activist spirit to the Ryman Auditorium Sunday night, performing a career-spanning set that reminded Nashville why Amy Ray and Emily Saliers remain one of the most beloved duos in modern folk-rock. The night was made even more memorable with Melissa Etheridge—who joined the Indigo Girls for their final two songs after her own headlining set—turning the evening into a celebration amazing music.

The duo opened with “Change My Heart,” setting a warm, introspective tone that rippled through the Mother Church. Songs like “Devotion,” “Get Out the Map,” and “Faye Tucker” showcased the pair’s signature blend of lyrical depth and intricate harmonies, while “Pendulum Swinger” and “Shame on You” brought the crowd to its feet with their righteous energy and southern-tinged fire.

Throughout the night, the Indigo Girls seamlessly balanced poignancy and playfulness. “Lay My Head Down” and “Share the Moon” shimmered with quiet beauty, while Amy Ray’s fiery solo number “More Pills” injected a dose of grit and rock attitude. Longtime fans relished singalongs to “Least Complicated” and “Galileo,” which filled the Ryman with joyful nostalgia and unity.

The evening’s only stumble came during “Go,” when Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones was invited onstage to deliver a speech. The moment temporarily halted the show’s momentum and felt slightly out of place amid an otherwise electric musical flow. Still, the duo quickly regained their rhythm with powerful performances of “Deconstruction” and Amy Ray’s haunting “Laramie.”

The finale delivered pure magic. As the crowd erupted with anticipation, Melissa Etheridge joined Ray and Saliers for a soulful rendition of “Kid Fears,” followed by an exuberant, full-throated singalong to the timeless anthem “Closer to Fine.” The collaboration between the two legendary acts was nothing short of electric—a fitting end to a night that celebrated artistry, integrity, and connection.

Melissa Etheridge was up next delivering an amazing show and completely rocked the house. She played all the hits and gave a shout out to Carter Vintage guitars holding her new Gibson.

What a great night of music!

–Jerry Holthouse

Indigo Girls Set List:

Change My Heart

Devotion

Get Out the Map

Faye Tucker

Pendulum Swinger

Share the Moon

Lay My Head Down

Shame on You

More Pills (Amy Ray song)

Least Complicated

Go

Deconstruction

Laramie (Amy Ray song)

Galileo

Kid Fears (with Melissa Etheridge)

Closer to Fine (with Melissa Etheridge)

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!