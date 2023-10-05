LISTEN: Nikki Lane Covers “When My Morning Comes Around.”

Today, Nashville vocalist and songwriter Nikki Lane officially unveiled her cover of Iris Dements’ “When My Morning Comes Around.” (listen above)

“As a longtime fan of Iris Dement, I am honored to cover ‘When My Morning Comes Around,’” Lane says. Lane is currently on a run of U.S. tour dates with Chris Stapleton, Margo Price and Charley Crockett, following the second leg of her Denim & Diamonds Tour and recently wrapped dates with Lana Del Rey—see full routing below and get tickets here.

Lane’s album Denim & Diamonds was released last year on New West Records. She followed up the album release with two headlining U.S. runs and returned to Stagecoach in April with her highly curated Stage Stop Marketplace, where festival goers could peruse Lane’s own High Class Hillbilly shop alongside more than two dozen vintage clothing vendors hand-picked by her.

Born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, Lane discovered music as an outlet for creative expression at an early age, dropping out of school at 17 to move to Los Angeles, then New York, and then Nashville to launch her songwriting career. She has released four albums—her 2011 debut Walk of Shame, 2014’s All or Nothin’, Highway Queen from 2017 and Denim & Diamonds from 2022. Aside from steadily releasing new music of her own and touring the world, she was featured on “Breaking Up Slowly” on Lana Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club and contributed to Spiritualized’s album Everything Was Beautiful.