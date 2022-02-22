Trace Adkins Wows The Daytona Crowd

Trace Adkins performed for a sold-out crowd at NASCAR’s most iconic race this weekend singing the national anthem to ring in the DAYTONA 500 this past Sunday. As the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series, Adkins launched the momentous day with an appearance LIVE on Fox & Friends at the stadium.

“I just enjoy sing the anthem any chance I get to do it, whatever the event is” Adkins says,

Celebrating the release of his 25th anniversary album The Way I Wanna Go (Verge Records), Adkins is set to hit the road to continue his headlining The Way I Wanna Go TOUR with the first stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on April 8. Entertaining a nearly sold-out crowd, this performance marks Adkins’ Ryman return after his debut during his SONGS AND STORIES TOUR in 2012.

The Way I Wanna Go will continue through much of this year with dates extending from coast-to-coast.

The Way I Wanna Go album was released late 2021 with standout collaborations, the project also features Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder on harmonica and more.