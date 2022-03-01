Kevin Costner To Headline Homestead Festival

The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.

In addition to Costner and his band making a rare stop on their Tales From Yellowstone 2 tour, the musical lineup on the main stage also includes The Isaacs, Jimmy Fortune, and the Brotherly Love project (Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, Jimmy Fortune, and Ben Isaacs), as well as other bands on a smaller stage.

“We are all, of course, over-the-moon excited to have Mr. Costner and his band coming to join us for the event. But the truth is, we are just as excited to have all the incredible performers and speakers that are taking the time from their busy lives to come to Tennessee and share their knowledge and skills with individuals and families who too will be coming from all over to take part in this special weekend,” says GRAMMY-winning artist and New York Times best-selling author Rory Feek.

“The format for that Friday and Saturday will be homesteading classes and lectures throughout the day and music on the main stage in the evenings as the sun sets,” Rory continues. “Multiple tents here on the grounds will host simultaneous speakers sharing their vast experience of learning to be more self-sustaining and living closer to the land, which I think are very important things that aren’t being passed down to future generations the way they used to be, especially with the struggles we are all facing in the world today. People are interested in learning the skills and information that can help them provide for their families in these challenging times and also add meaning and joy to their lives.”

Homesteading lectures and classes at the festival will vary from growing and preserving your own food, to keeping bees or baby chicks, to home birth and home-schooling. Attendees will also be able to explore and shop at the Homestead Marketplace, featuring over 100 vendors, skilled artisans, local food trucks, and a demonstration area showcasing a variety of homesteading arts and crafts like woodworkers, blacksmiths, gardening experts, flower farmers, artists, and many more.

The Homestead Festival is located at 4765 Hardison Mill Road in Columbia, Tenn. 38401.

HISTORY OF THE HOMESTEAD FESTIVAL:

From 2008 to 2013, Rory Feek and his wife Joey held their annual Bib & Buckle Fest, where thousands of fans from all over attended outdoor concerts on the front lawn of their historic farm. This will be the first time Rory has brought outdoor music to his homestead since then.

Since Joey’s passing in 2016, Rory has expanded the farm adding more rotational-grazed pastures for cows and chickens, a one-room schoolhouse with a barnyard and livestock, multiple gardens, a greenhouse, and continued to host concerts on the farm in his 300-seat venue known as Homestead Hall. All of this is in an effort to be more sustainable for his large extended family who live, work, and teach on the farm.