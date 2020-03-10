Trace Adkins Signs With Verge Records

Country superstar Trace Adkins has signed a new record deal with Verge Records. With 11 million albums sold, Trace Adkins has been a consistent hit-maker and Mickey Jack Cones, President and COO of Verge Records was well aware of that. The first release on his new label home will be “Better Off,” written by Hillary Lindsey, Corey Crowder and Liz Rose, will be available on March 20.

“Trace is a country music icon. We are beyond elated to be teaming up with him on this next chapter of his career. I’ve had the privilege of working on all but two of Trace’s records since 2005, so I don’t take this partnership lightly. We have something to prove, and we’re going to prove it!” Cones says fervently.

A Grand Ole Opry member who has earned numerous GRAMMY nominations and taken home multiple CMT and ACM awards, Adkins says he still craves the rush of recording albums and performing live for fans.

“I am excited about my merge with Verge. My desire to create and release new music is as strong now as when I first started,” Adkins declares. “Mickey Jack and I have collaborated on several projects, and I look forward to several more.”

In a similarly harmonious pairing, Verge Records has an exclusive partnership with distribution and label services company ONErpm to utilize its global presence to leverage opportunities for the Verge roster, including a radio trigger for tracks that reach set streaming and video metrics.

Ken Madson, Nashville GM of ONErpm, is equally enthusiastic about the project. “Trace has an undeniably distinctive voice and career. We are proud to be working with him and are thrilled to join his fantastic team.”

Adkins’ new tour, The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2020, kicks off April 15 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Catch Adkins at the Grand Ole Opry House on March 17th.