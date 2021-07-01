Trace Adkins Set To Release 25th Anniversary Album

Trace Adkins returns with a milestone album on August 27, back with new music to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin’ Out Loud. To celebrate the announce of the new project The Way I wanna Go, he released a brand-new single in true Adkins’ fashion called “Where The Country Girls At.” The song cascades across genre lines featuring Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull. “Where The Country Girls At” is your new summer party anthem and this generation’s “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”

Listen to “Where The Country Girls At. above.

Marking his 13th studio album, The Way I wanna Go finds a bold hit-maker with a singular voice at his creative peak, continuing down a road which has made him a member of the coveted Grand Ole Opry. Set to be released on Verge Records, pre-save/pre-add THE WAY I WANNA GO here now. Exclusive limited-edition merchandise including a commemorative 25th anniversary personalized platinum plaque, autographed CDs and cowboy hats, and virtual Meet & Greet experiences are available to preorder from Trace’s Official Online Store. See all items at: https://traceadkins.com/collections/store

THE WAY I WANNA GO, is full of adventurous new tunes and as Adkins keeps one foot rooted in tradition – and the other on his own unique path.

“I don’t know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I did is written,” Adkins says of his 25-year legacy. “But 90 percent of the time, I said what I wanted to say and stuck to my guns and did what I wanted to do … And, this album is as good as anything I’ve ever done.”

Produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George and featuring 25 songs to celebrate the silver anniversary, THE WAY I WANNA GO touches on all the aspects of Adkins’ storied career – from deeply profound ballads to clever-Country party anthems, all steeped in the diverse sound of his Louisiana upbringing.

All-star collaborators include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Snoop Dogg, complementing Adkin’s signature smooth baritone.

“I am at the top of my game right now as far as my craft goes,” the Country star says. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life.”