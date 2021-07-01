Grand Ole Opry To Honor Americas Heroes

Armed Forces Entertainment, is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry, and will honor our military across the globe with “The Grand Ole Opry Salutes America’s Heroes” virtual concert.

The virtual concert will premiere on Armed Forces Entertainment Facebook and YouTube pages on Tuesday, June 29 at 4 pm ET and will be available to view worldwide until December 31. Hosted by Natalie Stovall, the segments include two songs and two shoutouts each from Luke Combs, Chris Young, Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, and Lee Greenwood. Additionally, AFN-TV will air the two segments worldwide in prime time on the 4th of July.

Due to COVID-19 and the limitations on live touring, this virtual concert is Armed Forces Entertainment’s way of honoring our men and women serving overseas and in the states on this special holiday.

Judy Seale, President/CEO of Judy Seale International/Stars for Stripes, reached out to Armed Forces Entertainment to produce the event. “I have had the honor of partnering with Armed Forces Entertainment for more than four decades to provide quality entertainment for the men and women serving in the military overseas. Not being able to travel internationally has been a challenge and the AFE virtuals are providing much-needed moral support to service personnel. Based on the universal support the Opry receives from the country music industry, it seemed like a natural fit to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the top entertainers in country music to the military and their families over the 4th of July Holiday,” said Judy.