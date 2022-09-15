Tootsie’s Will Celebrate 62nd Birthday With Free Concert

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville Tuesday, October 4th. As part of the celebration, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day — a FREE star-studded concert that is open to the public. Featured headliners include Lee Brice, Parmalee, Montgomery Gentry, Colt Ford, Randy Houser, and Drew Green. The annual Broadway street party features performances from country music’s finest, and you never know who will show up.

“Tootsie’s Birthday Bash is a birthday party where everyone gets to enjoy the presents. Surprise guests are expected. This year’s line-up looks great already and we still have people trying to get on the list.,” said Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith. “The music should start around noon with the main lineup starting around 5 pm.”

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. Its proprietor from 1960 to 1978, Hattie Louise “Tootsie” Bess, bought the lounge called “Mom’s” and named it for herself. According to tradition, a painter mistakenly painted the exterior orchid purple. The color was never changed and became Tootsie’s signature color. Over the years, she served such famous customers as Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson when they were still up-and-coming artists, and Tootsie was well-known for her generosity toward struggling musicians. The photo and memorabilia-lined walls are called “Tootsie’s Wall of Fame.”

Today, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is a must-see Music City destination for tourists and is frequented by locals, including some of the biggest names in country music, who often drop in and surprise patrons with impromptu performances. Kenny Chesney with classic rock icon Steve Miller, Keith Urban, Kix Brooks, Montgomery Gentry, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Jamey Johnson, Dierks Bentley, and Hank Williams, Jr. are among the artists who have recently performed there.

Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenue will close

from 5 am Tuesday (10/04) until 5 am Wednesday (10/05).

Crosswalks on both ends of the event will remain open for pedestrian traffic.

Live music will start around noon and end at midnight.

Regular parking and rideshare points apply.

The event is rain or shine.