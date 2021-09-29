Tootsie’s Will Celebrate 60th Birthday With Free Concert

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 60th birthday in downtown Nashville Tuesday, October 5th. As part of the celebration, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day — a FREE star-studded concert that is open to the public. Featured headliners include Jon Pardi, Jelly Roll, Montgomery Gentry, Colt Ford, Chase Rice, Randy Houser, and Mitch Rossell! The annual Broadway street party features performances from country music’s finest, and you never know who will show up!!

“Tootsie’s Birthday Bash has become one of the most highly-anticipated annual events on lower Broadway. Each year it gets bigger and better,” said Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith. “Many artists started at Tootsie’s, and having them come back year after year is a great honor to the legacy and memory of Tootsie Bess! Everyone should come out and experience that magic on our birthday!”

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash attracts some of the biggest stars in music, including surprise appearances.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. Its proprietor from 1960 to 1978, Hattie Louise “Tootsie” Bess, bought the lounge called “Mom’s” and named it for herself. According to tradition, a painter mistakenly painted the exterior orchid purple. The color was never changed and became Tootsie’s signature color. Over the years, she served such famous customers as Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson when they were still up-and-coming artists, and Tootsie was well-known for her generosity toward struggling musicians. The photo and memorabilia-lined walls are called “Tootsie’s Wall of Fame.”

Today, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is a must-see Music City destination for tourists and is frequented by locals, including some of the biggest names in country music, who often drop in and surprise patrons with impromptu performances. Kenny Chesney with classic rock icon Steve Miller, Keith Urban, Kix Brooks, Montgomery Gentry, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Dierks Bentley, and Hank Williams, Jr. are among the artists who have recently performed there. For additional information, visit www.tootsies.net.