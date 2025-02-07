Tonight At The Basement East: Michigander

If you’re not doing anything tonight you need to be at the Basement East. One of our favorite new alt rockers, Michigander is having their debut release show for the self titled album with special Guest Sydney Sprague.

Born in Michigan and based in Nashville, Michigander is fronted by singer, songwriter, and producer Jason Singer. He’s steadily tallied over 100M worldwide streams across a series of EPs, including 2018’s Midland, 2019’s Where Do We Go From Here, and 2021’s Everything Will Be OK Eventually, highlighted by such breakthrough tracks as “Misery” (listen above) and “Let Me Down”

“The last 10 years were awesome,” Singer says. “Everything built up to this point though. To make an analogy, the EPs were like television episodes of my story, and the album is the movie version. It’s blown up on the big screen. I’m just getting started, but this is my introduction to the world.”

In April, the Thirty Tigers artist will hit the road with Dawes to support their Oh Brother Tour with a special duo set. More tour dates will be announced soon.

