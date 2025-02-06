Colt Ford Is Back After Life-Altering Heart Attack

Country rapper Colt Ford is making a triumphant return with his latest single, “Hell Out Of It” featuring Michael Ray, set to drop on Friday, February 21 via Average Joes Entertainment. This marks Ford’s first release since surviving a life-altering heart attack in 2024, and he’s embracing this new chapter with renewed purpose.

After facing one of the toughest battles of his life, Ford is stepping back into the spotlight with a fresh perspective. Grateful for the second chance, he’s more focused than ever on his music, his fans, and the road ahead—though he admits he’s planning to “walk a little slower” and savor every moment.

“I fell in love with this song the first time I heard it, and after everything I’ve been through, it means even more to me now,” Ford shares. “Michael Ray was the perfect fit for this track, and he absolutely crushed it.”

Michael Ray echoes the sentiment, saying, “It’s an honor to be on this song with my brother Colt. ‘Hell Out Of It’ is an anthem for small-town, blue-collar folks—the ones who work hard, play harder, and take pride in where they’re from. It’s about that little slice of heaven that may not seem like much to some, but it’s everything to the people who call it home.”

Over the years, Ford has collaborated with a diverse roster of artists, from country legends Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, and Keith Urban to rap icons Jermaine Dupri and Bubba Sparxxx, even crossing paths with rock musicians from No Doubt, Lit, and Lady A. His ability to bridge genres has earned him millions of sales, billions of streams, and a loyal fanbase that spans across musical landscapes.

Beyond his own releases, Ford has also made a major impact as a songwriter, co-writing Jason Aldean’s RIAA-certified smash “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s chart-topping hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”

His success continued with five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including the No. 1 album Declaration of Independence in 2012. He also landed six songs on the Hot Country Songs chart, with “Back” (feat. Jake Owen) breaking into the Top 40. His 2011 collaboration with Jamey Johnson, Cold Beer, even earned a Vocal Event of the Year nomination at the ACM Awards.

Ford’s resilience has been tested time and again. In 2023, he released Must Be The Country, an album inspired by his battle with eye cancer. After undergoing surgery to remove the tumor, he was later diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare autoimmune disorder affecting his muscles and neural connections.

Despite these setbacks, Ford has remained unstoppable—continuing to write, record, and perform with the same grit and passion that have defined his career. “I’ve been incredibly lucky to work with amazing people, and I let the music guide me to my collaborations,” he reflects.

Ford is gearing up to hit the stage once again, joining Brantley Gilbert for select dates on the “Tattoos” Tour this spring. While returning to performing after such a serious health scare is daunting, Ford says he couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime. “BG is like a little brother to me, and there’s nobody better to help me ease back into things. He’s as real as they come.”

