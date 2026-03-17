Tommee Profitt and CROWDER Unite for Powerful New Single “There Is Power”

Award-winning producer, songwriter, and composer Tommee Profitt released his powerful new single, “There Is Power,” featuring CROWDER, offering a compelling preview of his upcoming cinematic Easter project, THE RESURRECTION OF A KING, arriving March 27.

Reuniting with CROWDER following their standout collaboration on “Go Tell It on the Mountain” from Profitt’s acclaimed THE BIRTH OF A KING, the new track carries a familiar spiritual thread while carving out its own identity. Anchored by a raw, soaring vocal performance, “There Is Power” showcases CROWDER at his most dynamic.

The recording process itself became part of the story. Tracking vocals from his Atlanta studio, CROWDER worked remotely with Profitt, who directed the session via FaceTime—encouraging him to push further with higher notes and extended takes.

“We always talk about that big scream in ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain,’ but on this track, he actually goes higher and yells even more,” Tommee Profitt shares. “At one point, he had to stop and come back the next day because we basically maxed him out—but that’s where the power in his voice comes from.”

The collaboration came together quickly. After Profitt texted CROWDER the idea, the response was immediate: “Dude, I’m in,” with the track recorded the following week.

THE RESURRECTION OF A KING delivers a cinematic Easter soundtrack, featuring reimagined hymns such as “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Jesus Paid It All,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Just As I Am.” The project includes performances by Phil Wickham, CeCe Winans, CROWDER, Jenn Johnson, Jamie MacDonald, Ben Fuller, Jon Reddick, Jeremy Rosado, and more.

The new release follows the success of Profitt’s THE BIRTH OF A KING, which has surpassed 200 million global streams and evolved into an annual live holiday concert experience. Across his career, Profitt has achieved more than 100 billion global streams, over 300 major sync placements, and 49 RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications—solidifying his place as one of Christian music’s most influential creative forces.