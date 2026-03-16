Country Roads USA Begins Residency at CabaRay Showroom 3/19

A new theatrical production celebrating the rich history of country music is set to debut in Music City this week. Country Roads USA, written and directed by Dean Sams of the multi-platinum band Lonestar, will begin its live residency Thursday, March 19 at CabaRay Showroom in Nashville. The 11-person production delivers an immersive musical journey through the legendary artists who shaped country music from 1928 through 2000.

Running weekly Thursday through Saturday, the show traces the evolution of the genre—from the hills of Appalachia and Texas dance halls to the bright lights of the Grand Ole Opry. Along the way, the production celebrates iconic performers including Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson and George Strait.

Sams created the show out of a deep respect for the artists who built the genre’s foundation. “I love country music, and I feel like we have gotten away from shining the spotlight on the ones that really made country music what it is,” he says.

Authenticity plays a major role in the production. Sams worked with musicians who performed on many of the original late ’80s and ’90s recordings to help capture the sound of each era. That attention to detail carries through the visual elements as well. Costume designer Renee Layher studied each artist and time period to create wardrobe pieces that reflect both the look and spirit of the performers portrayed, while choreographer Laurin Floyd Turner adds dynamic staging that enhances the show’s theatrical energy.

Helping bring the production to life are Producing Partner Jeanna Kenney and General Manager Brian Schafer, who have guided the project from concept to stage. The cast features 11 performers selected not only for their vocal ability but also their appreciation for country music history, with each artist embodying the legends they portray on stage.

For Sams, launching the show at the CabaRay Showroom—owned by Ray Stevens—felt like the perfect fit. The venue’s walls are lined with images of country music legends, many of whom are celebrated during the performance.

Ultimately, Sams hopes the show reconnects audiences with the roots of the genre. “I hope people walk away feeling connected to traditional country music again, feel entertained, and feel more educated about the legends that made this genre popular,” he says.

With its mix of live music, storytelling and theatrical production, Country Roads USA offers a unique new experience in Nashville while honoring the artists who built country music’s enduring legacy.