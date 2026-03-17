Peter Frampton Returns with First Rock Album in 16 Years

Nashvillian and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Peter Frampton is set to release Carry the Light, his first album of all-new rock material in more than a decade and a half, arriving May 15 via UMe. The project finds Frampton teaming up with his son, Julian Frampton, who co-wrote and co-produced the album.

Marking a deeply personal chapter in his storied career, Carry the Light features an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Tom Morello, Graham Nash, Benmont Tench and Bill Evans.

“The Carry the Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years. It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever,” Frampton shared. “I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us, I’m sure.”

Ahead of the release, Frampton has dropped the new track “Buried Treasure,” featuring Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. The song serves as a heartfelt tribute to the late Tom Petty, drawing lyrical inspiration entirely from Petty’s song titles and honoring his long-running SiriusXM show of the same name.

At its core, Carry the Light reflects Frampton’s present-day perspective—shaped by life experiences, challenges and creative renewal. The title itself speaks to a sense of purpose, with “light” symbolizing wisdom meant to be passed forward. Engineer and co-producer Chuck Ainlay even calls it “the best album Peter’s ever made,” pointing to the emotional depth and maturity in both the songwriting and vocal performances.

The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 180-gram yellow vinyl and digital editions with hi-res audio and immersive Dolby Atmos options. A limited-edition collectible vinyl pressing will also be offered through select outlets.

The new release arrives on the heels of the 50th anniversary of Frampton’s landmark live album Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the best-selling live records of all time with nearly 20 million copies sold worldwide. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Frampton has remained one of rock’s most celebrated guitarists, earning a Grammy Award for Fingerprints, induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame, and, most recently, a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.