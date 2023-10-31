Toby Keith Has Most Adds At Country Radio

Country legend Toby Keith continues to make waves with “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” as the single impacts Country radio to become the Most Added this week. Working with BMLG Records, the song claimed 57 first week adds, with fans continuing to breathe new life into the 2018 track after Keith’s viral performance at People’s Choice Country Awards last month where he was honored as their Country Icon.

Following the heartfelt performance of the touching ballad, the song hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, Top 3 on the all-genre chart, and the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country Songs and Videos.

Penned in 2018 by Keith, following a conversation with Clint Eastwood about how to escape the clutches of father time, the song has taken on a deeper meaning with Keith telling NBC’s Backstage Live that he chose that specific song to sing “because I’ve been going through my cancer fight for the last couple of years and it’s really inspiring for a lot of people. And coming back on TV for the first time and performing live in front of a live audience, I thought it was fitting.” The well-timed performance followed an 18-month break where the “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” legend took to focus on his health.