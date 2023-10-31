WATCH: Maisy Kay Live At The Brooklyn Bowl

Pop songstress Maisy Kay just released her third single, “Doorway,” from her forthcoming Metamorphosis EP slated for a November release. The track follows the August release of “After Midnight” which was proceeded by lead track “First Time” in July. Watch her recent live performance at the Brooklyn Bowl right here in Nashville above.

Maisy says, “‘Doorway’ is a very special song to me, it was my opening song on my very first tour. I wrote it about letting go of someone in your life that isn’t good for you and knowing your own worth. I think what I love most about it is the chorus, it feels very anthemic and freeing to me!”

The singer just wrapped up being on tour with JVKE and also has joined forces with notable powerhouses like Timbaland, R3HAB, Rodney “Darkchild” Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas “LULOU” Loules and more. In her newest singles, “After Midnight” and “First Time,” she continues to bring the heat ahead of her EP “Metamorphosis” releasing this fall.

Maisy Kay has gone from English schoolgirl to Los Angeles songstress with over 200 million cumulative streams. She has been hard at work in the studio all year and this November she will be releasing her EP, “Metamorphosis” with “First Time” and “After Midnight” being forefront singles.