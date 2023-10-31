WATCH: Zach Top’s “Bad Luck”

Rising star Zach Top releases the music video for “Bad Luck” today, watch above. Directed by Citizen Kane Wayne and shot in Nashville, the video features Zach detailing the constant presence of misfortune in his life until a stroke of luck arrives in the form of newfound love.

“I couldn’t be more excited to share this music video with my fans,” shares Zach. “’Bad Luck’ is a song that means a lot to me, and I’m proud of how the video captures the essence of the story we’re telling.” Zach co-wrote the song alongside his producer Carson Chamberlain (George Strait, Keith Whitley) and Mark Nesler (Tim McGraw, Keith Urban). Since its release, “Bad Luck” continues to be Zach’s greatest performing song-to-date as it has already accumulated more than 2 Million streams and 3 Million views on Zach’s socials.

It was just announced that Zach is set to join Lainey Wilson on her 2024 “Country’s Cool Again” Tour alongside Jackson Dean and Ian Munsick. The tour includes over 35 stops including Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and more.

Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Zach honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021 where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.