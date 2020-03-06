Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Tin Pan South Will Reschedule Festival

Tin Pan South Will Reschedule Festival

NSAI has announced the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival will be rescheduled for later this year due to Coronavirus concerns. The festival was scheduled for March 24 – 28.

“After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the Coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the Summer,” said NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison. “We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival. We want to thank everyone who had planned to participate in or attend the festival, and appreciate the support in rescheduling it.”

Some of the venues may move forward with the previously scheduled events. This will be decided between the venues and participants and it is likely that several events will now be modified to benefit tornado relief efforts.

If you purchased Tin Pan South Fast Access Passes to the festival and/or registered for the Tin Pan South Songwriting Seminar, you can get a refund. Refunds can be requested at refunds@nashvillesongwriters.com

