Timmy McKeever Signs With Big Loud Records

Photo by Brayln Kelly Smith

Rising country artist Timmy McKeever is officially stepping into the spotlight, signing with Big Loud Records and releasing his label debut, “Hold You To It.” The fiery track—a bold mix of flirtation, emotional edge, and late-night urgency—offers a thrilling introduction to the artist poised to shake up modern country. (Listen above)

“Hold You To It” showcases McKeever’s signature sound—equal parts modern swagger and heartfelt storytelling. The self-penned track dares a lover to turn promises into action, with sharp hooks, barroom charm, and just enough reckless romance to keep it interesting.

“I’m beyond excited to officially join the Big Loud family,” McKeever shares. “I truly can’t imagine a better place to call home. I’ve poured my heart into this new music, and I can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

McKeever’s signing comes after years of grassroots grind—building his fanbase one song and show at a time. With millions of independent streams already under his belt, and a reputation for bringing real emotion to the stage.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Timmy to Big Loud,” says Wes Donehower, SVP of A&R at Big Loud Records. “His storytelling and ability to connect with fans is rare for someone so early in their career. We’re excited to help amplify those gifts as he begins this next chapter.”

 

