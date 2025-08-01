10 QUESTIONS: Exclusive Morgan Wade Interview

Today marks a new chapter in the evolution of Morgan Wade, as she unveils her latest release, The Party Is Over (recovered), out now via Sony Music Nashville. The 11-track album blends fresh material with reimagined versions of early songs from Wade’s catalog—each one written solo, and each one offering an unfiltered look into her journey as an artist and individual.

Also released today is a stirring live performance video of the track “High in Your Apartment.” (watch above)

With The Party Is Over (recovered), Wade dives deep into self-reflection, dusting off songs she first penned as a teenager and giving them new life. “I was a little bit nervous and I had to get out of my head with it,” she admits. “As a 19-year-old kid, I wrote these songs myself, so I had to look at it from that view. There’s a lot of good memories that came back, but even the painful things that I was reflecting on, I was still glad.”

We caught up with Morgan Wade for a candid 10 Questions session, where she opens up about reclaiming old songs, what it feels like to stand in her own truth, and what’s next in this ever-evolving journey.

“The Party Is Over (Recovered)” What inspired this collection of songs, and what made now the right time to release them? I’ve had so many fans over the years asking me if I was going to re-release the old songs that were once on a record called “Puppets Wiith My Heart”. For a while, I was really not wanting to do that. It is sometimes hard to sing these songs just because they were written pre-sobriety—but now I’m in a different place and I really wanted to give these fans that have supported me all these years this gift. It was a really good experience to go back in the studio and re-do these songs and give them new life. I had fun doing it and it’s been fun playing these songs live again. It’s been really good for me–I can look back on these songs now with a smile in my face and know that I’m not that person anymore, but that person helped get me here.

You wrote this entire album solo, which is a bold move in an industry that leans heavily on co-writes. What does that kind of creative independence mean to you, especially on such a personal record? I love to co-write! I’ve met some great people doing that. But I have always been someone who writes alone. I didn’t meet a lot of people to write with until I started coming to Nashville. But I do take pride in the fact that I’m writing my own stuff.

Between “East Coast” and the title track “The Party Is Over,” fans are getting a deeper glimpse into your life and heartbreak. Was there a specific moment that pushed you to write with this level of emotional honesty? For me, there’s never been a moment where I felt like I needed to be more honest. I’ve always written my music as a form of therapy so when I’m writing these songs, I’m writing it for me first and foremost. I just later decide to put it out into the world. I think that’s why everything is so honest because I’m writing it for me and there are moments where I’m thinking this is only ever going be for my eyes and ears.

You’ve played everything from the Sand In My Boots Festival to headlining your own tour and even sharing the stage with legends like Chris Stapleton and Joan Jett. How have those experiences shaped your growth as a performer? I’ve been super blessed to be on these tours the last several years. I think with each and every tour I’ve learned so much just from observing seeing how other people run their shows and it’s been very inspirational. I think I can come away from each show learning a lesson and just thinking about how I want to do things in the future. Your appearance at the CMAs this year turned heads—not just for the music, but your fashion as well. Do you see style as an extension of your creative voice? I think so. I look back at the evolution of my style and at the beginning of my career I was dressing how other people were telling me to dress and now I know that I’m just dressing for myself. And that makes me the happiest.

Your last album Obsessed earned major praise for paring everything back to the essentials. How does The Party Is Over (Recovered) build on that stripped-down approach?For me, I want every record to sound different. I want to try different sounds. I want to evolve. So I think it’s been really cool even though these are recovered songs, they’ve been given new life and a lot of them are heavier. It’s definitely not the singer songwriter record that “Obsessed” was and I’m happy with that because it has variety.

Not counting any collaborations you’ve already had, do you have any dream collaborations in your bucket list? I’ve said it 1 million times and I’ll continue to say it until it happens. Miley Cyrus. I love her.

You’ve shared some pretty big stages, but also seem at home in intimate venues. What’s your favorite kind of show to play, and why? There’s so many great things about both. Obviously I’m on tour with Shinedown right now and it’s amazing that they’re letting me come out there. I’m in front of more people and new people and that’s great for any artist. But it’s also amazing to be able to sit in a smaller room that’s very intimate with just me and an acoustic guitar talking about my songs and really interacting with the people that support me and allow me to do this.

With so many fans connecting to your vulnerability, how do you protect your own mental and emotional well-being while performing such personal material night after night? The hardest part about the songs that are very emotional are the first moments that they’re released into the world. Then after that, it’s not hard for me to sing them. It’s a very vulnerable thing to put your heart out there like that. So at first, it’s scary but after a few weeks and years of playing these songs, I don’t look at it the same. I’m just happy that people are singing along and they’re getting something out of it and we’re sharing a connection. Looking ahead to the rest of this jam-packed summer—and beyond—what are you most excited about, either professionally or personally? I’m just excited to get this record out to see how everyone feels about it. We’re finishing up a tour with Shinedown, which has been amazing. I’m also looking forward to the Canadian tour. It’s my first one up there and I’m looking forward to starting to write the next record.

