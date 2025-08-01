LISTEN: Zach Top’s “South of Sanity”

Rising traditionalist Zach Top continues his hot streak with the release of his brand-new track, “South of Sanity,” out today via Leo33. The new song offers fans another taste of Top’s sophomore album, Ain’t In It For My Health, set for release August 29. (listen above)

The upcoming record follows the massive success of Top’s debut, Cold Beer & Country Music, and features the already-celebrated single “Good Times & Tan Lines.”

Produced by Carson Chamberlain, Ain’t In It For My Health arrives after a breakout year for Top. He notched his first No. 1 at country radio with “I Never Lie,” and was named the 2025 ACM New Male Artist of the Year. His stripped-down performance of “Use Me” during the live ACM Awards earned widespread praise.

Top’s debut album earned more than 3.5 million streams in its first week and was nominated for ACM Album of the Year, with The Tennessean praising its “star-making tunes” and Country Central calling it “a masterclass in traditional country music.”

A native of Sunnyside, Washington, Zach Top’s roots run deep. He grew up immersed in classic country while working on his family’s farm, formed a band with his siblings at age seven, and cut his teeth in bluegrass groups before relocating to Nashville in 2021. With a sound anchored in heritage but built for today, he’s now one of country music’s most promising new stars.

