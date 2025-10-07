Tim Montana Raises Over $307,000 To Benefit Special Ops Xcursion

Recording artist and avid outdoorsman Tim Montana continues to use his platform for good, announcing that his sixth annual American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot raised more than $307,000 to benefit Special Ops Xcursion—bringing the event’s lifetime total to more than $1.8 million raised for active-duty Special Operations Forces and their families.

The two-day fundraiser kicked off on Monday, September 29 at City Winery Nashville with the “Tim Montana and Friends” dinner auction and concert. The evening delivered a star-studded lineup of performances from Billy Gibbons, Gavin DeGraw, Craig Morgan, Colbie Caillat, Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Elvie Shane, Big Kenny (of Big & Rich), Jerrod Niemann, Scotty Hasting, Rome Ramirez, and more.

In one of the night’s most memorable moments, Army veteran and country star Craig Morgan—who continues to serve as a Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve—was surprised onstage by Brigadier General Travis McIntosh with the prestigious Order of Saint Michael-Airborne Award.

The following day, hundreds gathered at the Nashville Gun Club for the highly anticipated clay shooting competition. The event featured thrilling military demonstrations including parachute and helicopter landings, and brought together participants, sponsors, and service members united in support of a shared mission: to provide outdoor adventures and recovery opportunities for Special Operations Forces between deployments.

“Every year this event gets bigger and better,” said Tim Montana. “Thanks to the generosity and spirit of everyone who participated, we raised more than $300,000 for our military families—and donations are still coming in. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event and bringing folks even more of those only-in-Nashville moments.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of Tim’s efforts and everyone who stands behind our mission,” added Scott Graves, founder of Special Ops Xcursion. “This support helps provide relief and adventure therapy for those who have sacrificed so much for our country. We couldn’t do it without our sponsors and the Nashville community.”

This year’s event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including ColorBurst Landscapes, Brassfield & Gorrie, Nashville Gun Club, Centurion Stone, Slow N Low, Pit Viper, Timberwolf Archery, Miller Scribante, Tomahawk Solutions, Whiskey Bent BBQ, Boswells Golf Cars, The Beached Pig, Future Shirts, Geissele, and more.

With its mix of music, camaraderie, and competition, the American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot has become a Nashville tradition—one that continues to honor America’s heroes while celebrating the power of community and music to make a difference.

