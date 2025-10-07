Sierra Hull Makes History With First-Ever Gibson Signature Mandolin

Since 1894, Nashville based Gibson has defined the sound of music—beginning with Orville Gibson’s pioneering carved-top mandolins that helped shape American roots and popular music for more than a century. Now, over 130 years later, that legacy continues with a historic first: Gibson has unveiled the Sierra Hull F-5 Master Model and F-5G mandolins, marking the first time a female artist has received a signature Gibson mandolin.

Two-time GRAMMY® nominee, mandolin virtuoso, and singer-songwriter Sierra Hull has long been celebrated as one of the most innovative forces in modern acoustic music. The unveiling of her signature models not only celebrates her artistry but also underscores her trailblazing influence on bluegrass and beyond.

Fans can experience this milestone in person when Hull takes the stage Wednesday, October 16 at 11:00 AM CT at the Gibson Garage Nashville for a special live performance, followed by an exclusive fan meet-and-greet and signing session. Space is limited, and early arrival is encouraged for this intimate event.

“We spent about two years talking and dreaming about what these mandolins would become,” says Hull. “This was the first time I’ve gotten to see the process of building mandolins up close and personal, which has been such a beautiful and fun thing to witness. To see these mandolins go from simply a piece of wood to the final product of an amazing instrument is kind of mind-blowing.”

The Sierra Hull F-5 Master Model Mandolin is crafted to her exact specifications. It features an F-style body with a multi-ply bound carved red spruce top and curly maple back, a Sierra Burst VOS varnish finish, a custom narrow neck profile, and elegant detailing including Hull’s engraved signature and initials. Each mandolin comes with a certificate of authenticity, a BlueChip pick, custom paisley leather strap, and a vintage-style case.

“Sierra Hull is one of the most gifted mandolin players and singer-songwriters of our time,” said Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson. “She has redefined what’s possible on the mandolin and across the many genres she explores. Her signature models reflect her passion for the instrument and her uncompromising approach to tone and feel.”

“Sierra’s music transcends traditional bluegrass,” added Codey Allen, Gibson’s Cultural Influence lead for North America. “She’s pioneering the sound of modern acoustic music and inspiring a whole new generation of players and fans.”

Both signature models—the Sierra Hull F-5 Master Model and F-5G Mandolin—are available worldwide now through authorized Gibson dealers, at Gibson Garage locations, and online at Gibson.com.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!