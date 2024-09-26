Tim Montana Announces 5th annual American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot

Music Knox/BMG recording rocker Tim Montana has announced his 5th annual American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot, set for October 1, 2024 in Nashville at the Nashville Gun Club. The event will benefit Special Ops Xcursions, a nonprofit that supports U.S. special operations forces and their families. Additionally, the year’s event will also benefit Heroes and Horses, a Montana-based and Navy SEAL founded nonprofit.

“I am honored to be back for our fifth year supporting our nation’s heroes,” says Montana. “The veteran and active duty community still needs our support, and it’s our duty as Americans to serve those who have served us. We’ve raised over a million dollars in our first four years and intend to keep positively impacting the brave men and women of our armed forces. Join us in Nashville or donate online to support!”

For the past four years, Montana has headed up the American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot, drawing celebs who lent their time to help our nation’s military heroes. Past celebrities have included Travis Pastrana, Lee Greenwood, Charlie Sheen, Street Bike Tommy, Michael Ray, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Aaron Lewis, Colbie Caillat, Darryl Worley, Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, Rob O’Neill and more. The yearly event has generated over one million dollars since its inception.

To sponsor or participate in this year’s clays shoot event, visit americanthreadshoot.com.

