Shania Twain hosted the “People’s Choice Country Awards,” which celebrated the year’s greatest accomplishments in music, honored industry luminaries, and featured magnetic performances. The show aired on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 26 from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Miranda Lambert received the Country Icon Award for her decades-long career, during which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of country that has shaped the industry. Parker McCollum, who collaborated with Lambert on her new song “Santa Fe,” presented her with the award, nodding to her incredible talent, longevity and influence. Lambert got the crowd on their feet as she performed a medley of her hits, including “Kerosene” and “Dammit Randy.” In her acceptance speech, she acknowledged that it’s been a lot of “years, beers, tears and Tito’s, if [she’s] being honest.”

After performing his hit song “Fiddle in the Band” earlier in the show, Kane Brown was honored with the Country Champion Award for his passion for service and groundbreaking contributions to the country music industry and beyond. Bailey Zimmerman, who joined Brown on his In The Air tour, presented the multi-platinum singer-songwriter with the award, noting that he “gives back not for headlines or pats on the back [but because he’s] always there doing the right thing.” Kane accepted the award, delivering an empowering message to the next generation.

The show also featured performances from country superstars Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, mgk, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty.

“People’s Choice Country Awards” winners:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2024

Morgan Wallen

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2024

Lainey Wilson

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2024

Luke Combs

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2024

Dan + Shay

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2024

Shaboozey

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2024

Morgan Wallen

THE SONG OF 2024

“I Had Some Help”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak

THE FEMALE SONG OF 2024

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)”

Dasha

Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman

THE MALE SONG OF 2024

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)”

Luke Combs

Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

THE GROUP/DUO SONG OF 2024

“Different About You”

Old Dominion

Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2024

“I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan

THE COVER SONG OF 2024

“Sun to Me”

mgk

Songwriter: Zach Bryan

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2024

“Lonely Road”

mgk feat. Jelly Roll

Songwriters: Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Nick Long, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff, Travis Barker

THE NEW ARTIST SONG OF 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Shaboozey

Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook

THE STORYTELLER SONG OF 2024

“Dirt Cheap”

Cody Johnson

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

THE ALBUM OF 2024

Fathers & Sons

Luke Combs

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2024

“Miles On It”

Marshmello & Kane Brown

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2024

One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen

