Parker McCollum Celebrates 4 Number Ones

BMI opened the doors of its Nashville location to celebrate MCA Nashville hitmaker Parker McCollum’s fourth No. One Platinum-certified hit “Burn It Down,” on Wednesday afternoon (9/25). The CMA “Song Of the Year” nominated song reunited McCollum with his co-writers, The Love Junkies, which includes 2024 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame nominee Liz Rose (BMI), 3X GRAMMY award-winning songwriter Lori McKenna (BMI) and 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Hillary Lindsey (ASCAP). McCollum serves as the first MCA Nashville artist to have every single released reach the top of the charts.

Hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s Mason Hunter, the gathering was sponsored by Studio Bank, where Ron Cox made a special donation presentation on behalf of McCollum and the songwriters in support of Folds of Honor. The organization grants educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen men and women in the military and first responders.

Hunter capped off the evening by surprising McCollum with three BMI Million-Air Awards, certificates given to songwriters whose works have achieved the rare feat of surpassing one million broadcast performances on U.S. radio, for his consecutive chart-toppers “Handle On You” (2 million), “Pretty Heart,” (2 million) and “To Be Loved By You” (2 million).

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!