Thomas Rhett Shares Moving New Single “Death Row”

Thomas Rhett stretches his truthful storytelling even further today with the release of “Death Row.” (Listen above) Featuring Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson, the song was penned after the three visited a men’s prison in Tennessee with their guitars. Armed with a pressure cooker of emotions, Thomas Rhett wrote the sobering track of redemption alongside Ashley Gorley and Zack Crowell.

“Tyler, Russell and I went and played some songs for a men’s prison here in Tennessee,” Thomas Rhett shared. “We left with a lot of complex feelings, so I started writing as a way to process the heaviness. Our goal was for people to understand our experience by way of music – it’s basically a page directly from our journal that day.”

It was also announced this week that fans can catch Thomas Rhett starring in the first new Fritos® television commercial in 20 years. The reigning Academy of Country Music® Male Artist of the Year and current 2x nominee joins the iconic corn chip brand for its “Down For Everything” campaign, airing nationwide now ahead of his live performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards airing on Prime Video, March 7 at 7:00PM CST.

