WATCH: Paul Cauthen’s “Country As F–k”

Texas artist Paul Cauthen has released the soulful “High Heels”, the latest track off of his upcoming album Country Coming Down (out April 1 via Velvet Rose Records/Thirty Tigers). LISTEN ABOVE.

Cauthen has announced a 30-date tour that starts on April 14th and includes a stop at Brooklyn Bowl here in Nashville on April 30.

Cauthen’s first single “Country As F–k” says it all right out of the gate with its no holds barred honky-tonk vibe. View the wild video below.

Those already familiar with Cauthen are aware of the intelligent, articulate songwriter and natural performer that he is, with a baritone voice that can only be referred to as Big Velvet. Country Coming Down finds the singer/songwriter making a left turn that is brazen, insightful and a lot of fun.

The 10 new songs feature honest and brash themes that go from excess and hedonism to love and devotion, all rolled up into album. Cauthen pulls no punches here. The proud Texan walks a fine line by taking some risks and offering a completely different artistic side of himself.

Country Coming Down was mostly produced, performed and recorded by Beau Bedford, Jason Burt and Paul Cauthen at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, TX. Additional recording and mixing was done in Nashville, TN and Fort Worth, TX.