Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th Number One

Reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” and 4x current nominee Thomas Rhett has earned his 17th No. One single with “What’s Your Country Song” as the song summits Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart and both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts, while previously earning the top spot at Canadian Country Radio. The record-breaking hit co-written alongside Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Parker Welling is Thomas Rhett’s 11th consecutive No. One on Mediabase, continuing his reign for the most consecutive chart-toppers at Country Radio. Additionally, the song celebrated as “an anthem with an uplifting mood” (Music Row), serves as the lead single from the multi-PLATINUM performer’s upcoming fifth studio double album COUNTRY AGAIN: SIDE A set to release on April 30 .

“I can hardly wrap my mind around seventeen… what an unreal way to kick off this new chapter of music,” Thomas Rhett said. “I’m so grateful to the fans and radio for reacting to this one right away after I played a little of it on Instagram basically a year ago – it’s crazy to see it all come full circle. I cannot wait to share the rest with y’all!”

With a centered focus and renewed clarity, Thomas Rhett began teasing songs as they were written on social media over the past year, receiving a frenzy of positive feedback from fans. With that, COUNTRY AGAIN: SIDE A began to take shape. Lead single “What’s Your Country Song” marks Thomas Rhett’s 17th career No. One single. Thomas Rhett’s four previous studio albums have spawned nearly 10 BILLION total career streams while he’s received two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more.